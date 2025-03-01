Stevenage 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Terriers get much-needed win to revive promotion push
Having lost their last two games, and with only two wins in the last nine, Town consolidated fifth place with this triumph.
The visitors took the lead after three minutes when Boro failed to deal with an awkward ball forward that bounced high.
It was pushed wide to the left for Ruben Roosken to beat his man and cross low, with Callum Marshall tapping home.
Josh Koroma was denied by a diving save from goalkeeper Murphy Cooper but Boro were level after 11 minutes, Brandon Hanlan using his strength to get clear and then lash the ball high into the net from a tight angle.
Dan Kemp should have made it 2-1 to Stevenage but in the end a header by Nigel Lonwijk from an Antony Evans corner sealed the win after 24 minutes.
Jordan Roberts could have equalised in the first half but headed straight at Lee Nicholls before Cooper made the save of the game, clawing a Marshall header away and then blocking the rebound.
Jamie Reid hit the bar at the end but Boro were always second best.
