Two goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half helped Stevenage storm to a 3-0 win at home to Barnsley in League One.

Elliott List got the first, two minutes after coming on as substitute. The ball ran to him on the right side of the box after a Jamie Reid shot had been blocked.

List, who has been guilty of some glaring misses this season, made no mistake with a low drive inside Gabriel Slonina’s near post.

That was on 54 minutes and five minutes later another corner doubled the Boro lead, Harvey White delivering perfectly for Carl Piergianni to power in a typical header.

Darrell Clarke's Barnsley were beaten on the road by Stevenage. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

List then wrapped it up after 89 minutes as he turned Louis Thompson’s low cross into the roof of an empty net.

The first half had not been as entertaining with only one shot each. Reid had Stevenage’s in stoppage time, scuffed along the floor to Slonina.