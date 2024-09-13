Players like Matty Craig have to leave their egos at the door, but no one at Barnsley under-estimates the classy midfielder's contribution to the team.

Coach Darrell Clarke has an embarrassment of riches in the centre of the park but it seems inevitable the youngster on loan from Tottenham Hotspur will be anchoring the midfield at Stevenage on Saturday.

Because whilst Adam Phillips' four goal-start to the season and Davis Keillor-Dunn's goalscoring debut have caught the attention, Craig's work in the background has been invaluable. He is just happy to do the job which best suits him.

"I've been predominantly the deepest midfielder and if I can make the jobs of the forward players in front of me a bit easier and give them licence to go and create more opportunities and score goals, that's what I'll do,” he says.

"You play the game more tailored to your strengths and I'm not sure if I'd score as many goals as Adam or Sam (Cosgrove, Barnsley's centre-forward). I relish my role."

It is a role which requires intelligence and an ability to read the game, something he showed on loan at Doncaster Rovers in the second half of last season, and which Clarke was keen to tap into.

"It was something I looked at during the summer," he says. "In last season's games I thought we were a bit open in the middle of the pitch with Luca (Connell), Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips. It's a real good midfeild three, by the way, but I thought it lacked a little bit of balance and we seemed to get countered a lot through the middle of the pitch when we gave loose balls away.

"Matty Craig just gives me a different type of player. He's done very well, he's growing, he's only a young lad so I'm careful not to put too much responsibility on his shoulders."

And Craig's job goes far beyond simply winning the ball and giving it to someone else to play.