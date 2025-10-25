Stevenage v Bradford City: Graham Alexander on embracing Bantams' 'underdog story'

TALK of Bradford City being an ‘underdog’ in lower-division circles sounds a bit incongruous - given the historic size of the club.

In terms of League One circles in 2025-26, it happens to be a reality and Graham Alexander is not about to complain.

At the season's outset, few would have had a late October meeting between Stevenage and the Bantams down as one which would have ramifications at the top end of the table and pit second against third.

Boro's rise has been unexpected, but so, in fairness, has been City's, given that this is their first season back in the third tier since 2018-19 with their budget from far being one of the biggest at this level either.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, flanked by assistant Chris Lucketti. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

As is its wont, the EFL is invariably full of surprises and long may that continue, in fairness.

Alexander said: "The bookies are generally not far wrong, but football is full of stories of clubs not fancied being successful. It’s the same in all sport.

"England loves the underdog story. I think that’s a common thread in English sport.

"We are one of those in this division."

Stevenage manager and ex-Rotherham United striker Alex Revell.

While Stevenage and City have benefitted from going under the radar in the opening quarter of the campaign, while much of the spotlight has been on the likes of Luton Town, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town to name but three, the time is rapidly approaching when tables take shape and expectation attaches itself to early-season pacesetters.

In City's case, it surely must do, more especially given the list of teams whom they have beaten already, including the aforementioned trio.

On when 'surprise packages' shed that particular tag, Alexander continued: "I don’t know really. I can’t put myself in other people’s shoes.

"I just think that at the start of the season, everyone is on an even keel on zero points ready to complete the race.

"I’ve been in the game long enough to see so many teams outperform or overachieve that it’s not the norm that everyone thinks it’s just dictated to by money.

"I’ve always fought against that idea even when I’ve been at clubs that had the best budget, which I’ve managed in the past. We still had to do a lot of things well and have good cultures and good behaviours to be successful.

"On the other side of that, I thought it was a cop out if we beat teams and they talked about budgets. I’m not going to use that going up against anyone.

"I didn’t do that when we played Newcastle. We went there looking to win the game.

"There are levels of quality over time that can dictate where you are. But the season is a load of one-off occasions, they’re not interlinked.

"If you separate them, you give yourself the best chance of winning."

For the City chief, judgement will ultimately arrive not in mid-autumn, but late spring.

"For me, you get judged at the end of the season. I’m not judging us right now, Alexander continued.

"I’m judging our performances, but not what we’ve achieved because we haven’t achieved anything.

"I will look back at the end of the season and know whether we’ve absolutely 'maxed out'. If we’ve gone as far as we could, I think we’ll know that inside.

"I think Stevenage will and any other club that’s up there. It’s not just us, there’s Wimbledon doing really well at the moment.