All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
18 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
10 hours ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
13 hours ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
17 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
17 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
18 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation

Stevenage v Doncaster: Luke Molyneux on avoiding social media and Rovers' need to get tough

IT is certainly not an easy time to be a Doncaster Rovers player at the minute.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Rovers, for the third successive season, are doing it tough in the final third of a campaign, with supporters also venting their spleen towards head coach Danny Schofield following a dismal run of just one win in 12 matches.

Fans' message boards have been very critical in their analysis of Schofield of late, with his players also not spared from some stinging barbs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winger Luke Molyneux commented: "I was at Sunderland when they got relegated, but I was a younger lad and not in the first team, so it wasn't really the same.

Most Popular
Luke Molyneux is pushed off the ball by Saxon Earley in the reverse fixture between Doncaster Rovers and Stevenage in October. Picture: Bruce RollinsonLuke Molyneux is pushed off the ball by Saxon Earley in the reverse fixture between Doncaster Rovers and Stevenage in October. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Luke Molyneux is pushed off the ball by Saxon Earley in the reverse fixture between Doncaster Rovers and Stevenage in October. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"This is probably the first time where it's with the fans being 'onto' the club and the manager."You see a lot of stuff on social media and it does get quite tough at times, but you have just got to focus on yourself.

"You have got to probably stop looking at stuff on social media and not let that affect you and focus on everything as a team and try your best to get results."

Rovers were well placed to secure three points at Harrogate Town on Saturday, but surrendered a 2-0 lead, with the visitors' showing a mental fragility and softness which needed to be addressed in the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That is likely to be further targeted tonight by a direct and powerful Stevenage side.

Molyneux added: "I feel like we seem to be looking at next season to recruit a lot of players in certain areas. Obviously, I want to be in a team that is going to be fighting back and that's the reason why I came here and hopefully that is the case.

"We need to toughen up and get that winning mentality back."

Last six games: Stevenage DLDDDW; Doncaster DLLLLD.

Referee: C Hicks (Surrey).

Last time: Stevenage 3 Doncaster 4, December 3, 2016; League Two.

Related topics:DoncasterSunderland