Stevenage v Doncaster: Luke Molyneux on avoiding social media and Rovers' need to get tough

IT is certainly not an easy time to be a Doncaster Rovers player at the minute.

Rovers, for the third successive season, are doing it tough in the final third of a campaign, with supporters also venting their spleen towards head coach Danny Schofield following a dismal run of just one win in 12 matches.

Fans' message boards have been very critical in their analysis of Schofield of late, with his players also not spared from some stinging barbs.

Winger Luke Molyneux commented: "I was at Sunderland when they got relegated, but I was a younger lad and not in the first team, so it wasn't really the same.

Luke Molyneux is pushed off the ball by Saxon Earley in the reverse fixture between Doncaster Rovers and Stevenage in October. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"This is probably the first time where it's with the fans being 'onto' the club and the manager."You see a lot of stuff on social media and it does get quite tough at times, but you have just got to focus on yourself.

"You have got to probably stop looking at stuff on social media and not let that affect you and focus on everything as a team and try your best to get results."

Rovers were well placed to secure three points at Harrogate Town on Saturday, but surrendered a 2-0 lead, with the visitors' showing a mental fragility and softness which needed to be addressed in the summer.

That is likely to be further targeted tonight by a direct and powerful Stevenage side.

Molyneux added: "I feel like we seem to be looking at next season to recruit a lot of players in certain areas. Obviously, I want to be in a team that is going to be fighting back and that's the reason why I came here and hopefully that is the case.

"We need to toughen up and get that winning mentality back."

Last six games: Stevenage DLDDDW; Doncaster DLLLLD.

Referee: C Hicks (Surrey).