Stevenage v Huddersfield Town: Michael Duff on his toughest problem-solving period in management - and why he is enjoying it

MANAGERS truly earn their money when they fix the most taxing of problems.

Michael Duff is currently faced with that scenario at Huddersfield Town. It’s his toughest time in management so far and in an odd sort of way, he is enjoying it.

Turning around the form curve of a side who have won just three times in their previous 12 matches is hard enough.

Trying to come up with tactical solutions with one hand effectively tied behind your back due to an horrendous injury count makes it even more onerous.

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff.

Duff, who is without his three first-choice centre-halves today, among others, said: "It’s tough, but weirdly, it's an enjoyable challenge because you want to prove you can do it and prove the group can.

"I firmly believe that they can turn it around and we can.

"The players who were out of the picture or having to sit and wait for their opportunities are getting them now and it’s up to them to take them. You need to be ready as you might only get one or two opportunities again as it’s a cut-throat world we live in.

"Matty Pearson, Tom Lees and Micha (Helik) are big, strong, physical organisers and ‘warrior type’ centre-halves, whereas Rads (Radinio Balker), Nigel (Lonwijk) and Brodie (Spencer) are more athletic.

Sidelined: Huddersfield Town' defender Matty Pearson, far right. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"They all have their pros and cons, it’s about trying to get that magic formula together and take the doom and gloom away from the players.

"They are feeling it, there’s no getting away from that. But I genuinely don’t think it’s because they don’t care and that’s what motivates me. They are still running and trying and we need to get back to being as fluid and seamless as possible."

A punishing itinerary means that Town’s working window on the training ground is currently limited. They are in a three-week block of three-game weeks where it is basically play-recover-play.

There’s little preparation time in truth. The numbers Duff and his staff are working with is also smaller due to injuries.

Duff continued: "It has been a challenge and you are scratching your head constantly. We finished the game on Tuesday night and are really disappointed and then you are waking up in the morning thinking: ‘I don’t know who is going to be fit and what formation we are going to play.’

"There was a group who trained (on Thursday), but a lot of the others did pretty much next to nothing on the grass. Then there’s probably an hour (on Friday) to try and 'prep'.

"That is the difficult bit. One thing I have always prided my teams on is being organised. Anyone who has ever watched any of my teams since I came in at the very start has known they have been fit, strong and organised and in the last couple, we haven’t been particularly strong or organised.

"That’s because of the lack of training ground work with the players and because of the way we work, we don’t just toss magnets at a board and hope for the best.

