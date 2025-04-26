ROTHERHAM United may have been playing out time this spring before what is likely to be another summer of change, but the period has still been invaluable for Matt Hamshaw.

The Millers chief, recently made full-time head coach, is grateful to have garnered first-hand knowledge close up regarding his players - some good and not so good - to mark his card during the last tranche of the campaign to help in his decision-making in the close season as he endeavours to realign his squad for 2025-26.

Speaking ahead of the Millers’ final away game of the campaign in Hertfordshire on Sunday (2pm), he said: "You will see things (changes) on and off the pitch.

"Whether they make waves, I don’t know, but there's going to be change. There has to be and will be and it’s part and parcel of football.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"The fortunate position I am in is I have had an opportunity at the back end of the season to see things

"Had I come in during the summer and not seen it, it could have probably surprised me a little bit more.

"I well and truly believe I know what needs to happen.”

Hamshaw has offered fresh terms to Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphrys, who are both out of contract in June, with the Millers chief conscious they are also likely to attract plenty of interest elsewhere.

Rotherham United's Liam Kelly (left). Image: James Manning/PA Wire

In regards to prospective new signings, Hamshaw says the club has drawn up an extensive list of options for each position they are seeking to recruit in.

He added: "I don’t think any club will say they get everything right.

"It takes time and it’s not a case of clicking our fingers and you get every player you want. I wish I could, but am well aware I won’t.

“It’s up to myself, the recruitment team and football club to make sure we identify targets and we have a number of targets, not just two or three.

"It could be it’s (the) second, third or fourth choice we get - that doesn’t mean to say they are bad players, just that they need an opportunity.

"There’s areas we will need to progress and I am big on that.

"The meetings I have had so far have been positive and it’s an interesting time I am looking forward to and one that fans should. Change can always be a good thing.”

Hamshaw remains in 'ongoing talks' regarding additions to his backroom team, but is aware of the need to do his due diligence.

"I am not going to go down a route of ‘I have been close to him, he’s my mate, I am going to bring him in’, " he continued.

"I am going to make sure I get out and speak to as many people as I can as it’s important we get the right people.

"If you don't, you get dire consequences.

"I don’t want 'yes men', I want people who will challenge me and moving forward, know what it takes to be at this club.”