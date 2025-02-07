Stockport County v Barnsley FC: Why Darrell Clarke is not entertaining any transition talk after winter window

ANY talk that the 2024-25 season will turn out to be a transitional one at Barnsley is something that Darren Clarke does not particularly entertain.

Recent results have given rise to that theory, while the Reds’ modest transfer business in comparison to some rivals has added to that school of thought.

It was a month which saw sides in with a chance of the top-two flexing their muscles and making significant moves - such as Huddersfield Town and Wrexham for instance.

Others further down have pragmatically elected to keep their powder dry to a certain degree in the winter window, mindful that pushing the boat out for promotion would have ramifications beyond this season into next if it wasn’t achieved.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

For Clarke, his bottom line is that he feels Barnsley, without a win in four in an untimely sequence, still have enough in their locker to finish in the top six, despite all the conjecture.

A win at Edgeley Park would reinforce that viewpoint, both in terms of the league table and from a psychological perspective.

Clarke, who has new signings Clement Rodrigues and Dexter Lembikisa in the mix, said: "I’d like to think I have been consistent since I have come through the door and the aim has - and always will be - to finish in the top six and get in the play-offs.

"With the top two now, realistically, there is a big gap there and obviously, I think Birmingham will run away with it.

Barnsley signing Joe Gauci. Picture courtesy of BFC.

"But that (play-offs) has always been the aim and I am not going to shirk that or sit here and go: ‘It’s a bit of a build in transition’. Everybody can make their own minds on that.

"My expectations and levels of my players, staff and group is that we finish in the top six. That’s not going to change whatever the window looks like. I came here to win and be successful and that’s all I am focused on between now and the end of the season and it has been our focus.