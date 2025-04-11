FOR someone as self-critical as Rotherham United midfielder Louie Sibley, it has perhaps helped to be reunited with two coaches with such a high opinion of him.

A change of management in any organisation will always help some better suited to the new boss's methods, and not others.

Judging by three wins out of three – a sequence interim Matt Hamshaw is looking to extend at League One play-off-chasers Stockport County on Saturday – more players have benefitted from swapping Steve Evans for the Rawmarsh lad than not.

Sibley is on loan from Derby County, where he worked with Hamshaw and goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington. They became Rotherham's management team in very late March and like the side as a whole, Sibley has not looked back.

"The aim for me as a player and a person is to show everyone what I'm about," reflects the midfielder, playing further forward under Hamshaw. "At times I thought I did well (under Evans) and sometimes I didn't do so well.

"Sometimes I'm too harsh on myself. I can let that get the better of me. When you've got two people who believe in you and literally tell you to go out and enjoy yourself, you get the best out of me.

"It's for me to end the season on a high individually, but we know as a group of players we really need picking up wins."

For the second time this week, Rotherham cross the Pennines to face opponents out to extend their season into the play-offs. That was the Millers' aim at the start, but being two points dropped from that being mathematically impossible, and three from officially avoiding relegation is liberating.

"We've got a lot to play for individually and people have got contracts to play for,” stresses Sibley. "When the other teams need to get three points because they're going for the play-offs we can play with more confidence than normal but each game still means a lot to all the players."