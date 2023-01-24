Bradford City defender Matty Platt is definitely of that view ahead of the start of a run of crunch fixtures for the Bantams starting at Stockport County.
The Cheshire outfit beat high-flying Northampton Town last time out and have won four of their last five league fixtures.
A win this evening would see them leapfrog City on goal difference with a game in hand.
After facing a top-seven contender in improving County, Mark Hughes’s side, whose hold on the final play-off spot is slender, welcome another rival in Mansfield Town before visiting second-placed Stevenage.
City then host another side in play-off contention in Platt's old club Barrow and a Tranmere Rovers side who still harbour top-seven hopes, just about, before a Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers, who are also in the picture.
Platt said: "We know that the next period of the season is going to be big for us.
"If we can pick up a few wins against teams around us, that will really give us the confidence for the rest of the season and put us on that road to the automatic promotion places.
"We still have time. But it's about not waiting too long until we start winning. The best time to go on a run is now to really get ourselves in the mix and push on.
"A lot was made of Stockport before the start of the season that they were going to be up there.
"They had a bit of a slow start, but recently they have picked up some good results and know how tough a game it is going to be.
"I'm told we have sold out 1,500 tickets in the away end, which is unbelievable for a Tuesday night."
Victory in front of a bumper away following could certainly serve as a timely catalyst for City who are endeavouring to put a stop-start winter behind them.
Inconsistent form, postponements and some key refereeing decisions going against them have all been factors in the mix during a frustrating mid-season thus far.
Platt observed: "It's been a little frustrating with games called off and a couple of results that have not gone for us and it's about getting back on track.
"We have a few new faces in the door and it's about getting them integrated as quickly as possible.
"We just need a couple of wins on the bounce and the table can look a lot different.
"I am one of those who hate to blame things on referees.
"But it does seem that this season we have had a few calls that don't really seem to add up. Especially when you hear that some have come out afterwards and apologised.
"You'd rather they get it right in the first place. But hopefully in the second half of the year, we might get the rub of the green the other way."
Last six games: Stockport WWWLLW; Bradford LLWWLD.
Referee: M Coy (Durham).
Last time: Stockport 1 Bradford 1, September 11, 2010; League Two.