Stoke City 1 Barnsley 1 - player ratings

EXCEPTIONAL: Barnsley's Brad Collins comes out to punch the ball during a brilliant individual performance

In a game which saw four late red cards - two to Stoke coaches, one to Barnsley's Joe Laumann - there were some good individual performances and one terrific one from the Reds.

Brad Collins – outstanding goalkeeping display, of which a penalty save was just the start 9

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apo Halme – part of a solid Barnsley rearguard 6

Michail Helik – unable to cut out the cross for Stoke's goal but defended well otherwise 6

Jasper Moon – the youngster did not looked fazed by a tough ask 6

Jasper Sibbick – one outstanding bit of defending to deny Sam Surridge a tap-in 7

Callum Brittain – adapted well to an unusual position and popped up in his more normal one to create a great chance Victor Adeboyejo wasted 7

Romal Palmer – withdrawn at half-time with Markus Schopp complaining afterwards about his side playing "youth football" 5

Callum Styles – a lot of Stoke attacks came down his side, especially in the first half 6

Cauley Woodrow – the inspiration behind most of his side's attacks scored a wonderful free-kick 8

Dominik Frieser – struggled playing down the middle 6

Aaron Iseka – see Palmer 5.

Substitutes:

Claudio Gomes (for Palmer, 46) – unfairly singled out after he was fouled for Smith's red card 6

Victor Adeboyejo (for Iseka, 46) – failed to get his body around a great chance 5

Will Hondermarck (for Sibbick, 79) – made his debut at right wing-back 6