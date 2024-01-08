Stoke City are reportedly open to offers for former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Baker.

The 28-year-old is currently in the most settled spell of his career, having finally left Chelsea on a permanent basis to join the Potters in 2022. He had previously been a serial loanee, spending time with the likes of Leeds, Wednesday and Middlesbrough.

Injury has hampered the midfielder this term and he had to wait until New Year’s Day to be handed his first Championship start. There has recently been a change in the dugout at Stoke, as Alex Neil was dismissed and replaced by Steven Schumacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to TEAMtalk, the former Plymouth boss is open to seeing some of his senior players depart. The club are said to be open to offers for Baker as well as fellow midfielders Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson.

Lewis Baker joined Stoke City from Chelsea in 2022. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The report claims Baker could leave in order to make way for fresh faces as Schumacher looks to mould the Stoke squad in his image.

He will be out of contract in 2025 and is said to have an asking price of between £1m and £2m.