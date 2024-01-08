Stoke City 'open to offers' for ex-Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough midfielder
The 28-year-old is currently in the most settled spell of his career, having finally left Chelsea on a permanent basis to join the Potters in 2022. He had previously been a serial loanee, spending time with the likes of Leeds, Wednesday and Middlesbrough.
Injury has hampered the midfielder this term and he had to wait until New Year’s Day to be handed his first Championship start. There has recently been a change in the dugout at Stoke, as Alex Neil was dismissed and replaced by Steven Schumacher.
According to TEAMtalk, the former Plymouth boss is open to seeing some of his senior players depart. The club are said to be open to offers for Baker as well as fellow midfielders Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson.
The report claims Baker could leave in order to make way for fresh faces as Schumacher looks to mould the Stoke squad in his image.
He will be out of contract in 2025 and is said to have an asking price of between £1m and £2m.
Baker’s loan move to Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 marked the first of many he would make away from his parent club Chelsea. He went on to represent an array of clubs across Europe while Chelsea opted for alternative midfield options.