Stoke City v Hull City: Ryan Allsop typifies changing face of goalkeeping

Football is changing and we need to get our heads around it.

DIFFERENT JOB: Hull City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop

"The game's evolving and it's my job to try my best to stay ahead of the curve," says Hull City coach Liam Rosenior.

Few positions have changed more than goalkeeper.

Once upon a time, all people were bothered about was whether he could keep the ball out, now some managers seem to think it is more important to be good with their feet than their hands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Arsenal have kicked off their policy of trying to rotate two "first-choice" goalkeepers, Hull have done the same. Ryan Allsop made his debut against Leeds United and made three excellent saves. Back in the day that would have guaranteed his place for Sunday's game at Stoke City.

"We've got two outstanding goalkeepers, Matty (Ingram) and Ryan,” argues Rosenior.

"(Leeds keeper Illan) Meslier the other day was dribbling 40 yards from his goal.

"The game has changed in terms of build, and the role of the goalkeeper and it's actually more tiring mentally for them because they're touching the ball 90 times a game. Before they would probably touch it with their feet 10, and that was a long kick forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Allsop needs a different mindset but he likes what he is being asked to do.

"It's what I've grown up doing and it's the way I like playing, I feel more involved," he says.

"With my previous manager I'd play higher between the two centre-backs, this time I'm a little bit deeper and the way we build's a bit different with the bounce pass off the central midfielders.