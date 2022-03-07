Stoke City dealt three fresh injury blows as key trio set to miss Barnsley FC clash

The Tykes are in desperate need of points as they aim to keep their survival hopes alive after they were beaten 2-0 by Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke are on a miserable run of form ahead of their trip to Oakwell, having lost their last four games in all competitions while their last victory came against Swansea City on February 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that three members of his squad could be sidelined when they take on Barnsley, who know a win would move them within three points of Reading in 21st.

Stoke's Liam Moore and Nick Powell have been sent for scans after the pair both forced off with injury in City's defeat to Blackpool on Saturday while Tommy Smith is being closely assessed after picking up an ankle problem. He was also substituted in last weekend's defeat.

“Tommy has ankle injury, Powell’s is a quad issue, and Liam has a knee injury, so it’s not ideal" said O'Neill.

“Morgan Fox still has an ankle injury that he picked up when blocking a shot in training, but he’s close.

“We just have to wait and see what the results are of those scans today, but it’s unlikely any of those players will be involved tomorrow.”