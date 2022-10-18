Stoke v Rotherham: Matt Taylor's message to Scott High, Hakeem Odoffin and his squad members

That's the message from Matt Taylor to his Rotherham United squad amid a gruelling schedule of games before the World Cup break.

Taylor is acutely aware of the demands that the itinerary will place upon his squad, with their options potentially diminished by the likely absence of Chiedozie Ogbene again at Stoke City.

Jamie Lindsay and Peter Kioso will definitely be missing, while Taylor is conscious of the difficulties for the likes of Lee Peltier and Richard Wood to play three games in a week.

Rotherham United chief Matt Taylor. Picture: National World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We cannot do through the next six weeks without getting them (all squad players) on the pitch. They will get their opportunity and will have to take it.

"Whether it is Georgie Kelly coming off the bench and any others starting. I thought Shane Ferguson was excellent on Saturday and he gave us a bit more control on the left. Shane was ready to jump in.

"That's what you want from 20-plus players and not ones and twos. That will ultimately be our biggest test going forward as we are thin on the ground in numbers in terms of the opposition.

"We have to be honest with that. Our squad is smaller than every other team in the league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott High is back in contention for the Potteries trip, while Hakeem Odoffin came on as a late substitute for his first league appearance of the season on Saturday.

Taylor added: "We need everyone fit. Jamie has had that nasty facial injury and Hakeem, for whatever reason, has not featured too much this season.

"We have got players in there who can come in and do a certain type of job, but still keep us the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Scotty was unavailable against Huddersfield because it was his parent club, but he comes back into the fold.

"Oli (Rathbone) is on four bookings, so he is one yellow card away from a suspension as well. I will be surprised if he gets through the next group of games without a booking being the type of player he is.

"I would suggest that midfield will have to move and rotate.”

Last six games: Stoke WDLDWW; Rotherham WDLDLW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: G Ward (Surrey).