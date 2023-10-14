'Strength in depth and a lot of quality' - Lois Daniels and Barnsley Women revelling in blistering start to season

The successful execution of a recruitment strategy and a consistency in commitment and attitude from the players have combined to help Barnsley Women’s Football Club get off to a flying start to their FA Women’s National League Division One North campaign.

On Thursday night, a brace from Amy Beck – the latter coming in the 81st-minute – helped Barnsley Women defeat Hull City Ladies 2-1 in a match that pitted the top two unbeaten teams in the fourth tier together.

It was a result that stretched Barnsley’s unbeaten start to the season to seven games – six of them have been wins – and their lead at the top to three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given they finished fourth last year, it is a big step forward for the amateur team led by Lois Daniels, 27, who is now in her second season in sole charge.

Barnsley Women's head coach Lois Daniels (Picture: Barnsley Women)

"The consistency in the players in their commitment, their attitude, their accountability, their desire – all those things,” she told The Yorkshire Post when asked what the key to success has been.

"In pre-season we had quite a few games and we were able to cement a few things and throughout the season we’ve tried to do that as well.

"We’ve had a few injuries but we’ve still been able to pick up the points which is really pleasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think in essence it’s just strength in depth in the squad and a lot of quality. They are so good at sticking to the game plan and understanding what we want to achieve and how we’re going to achieve it. They’ve been class.

Pointing the way: Lois Daniels as steered Barnsley Women to an unbeaten start to the FA Women's National League Division One North campaign (Picture: Barnsley Women)

"You go into every season wanting to win and wanting to be the best you can, but No 1 is staff and squad recruitment; No 2 is trying to be consistent in what we do and the resource we offer to the girls and we’re doing that well at the moment and then the third one is the uncontrollables like injuries and variants within the team that will peak and trough throughout the season, but we’ll try and take in our stride.”

Her recruitment was key.

Midfielders Charlotte Stuart and Autumn Housley, plus defender Katy Woodcock and striker Abi Housecroft were all encouraged to join a team that now plays its home games on the 4G pitch at Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park.

"I headhunted four players in pre-season that I was really keen to join the team,” explained Daniels. “I was quite specific with those four and apart from that it was just retention of the rest."

Barnsley Women have been playing their home games at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park (Picture: Barnsley Women)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not affiliated to Barnsley FC, who launched their own women’s team in the summer, Barnsley Women plough a lone furrow and with promotion now a very real prospect after the start they have made, Daniels will not be letting anyone get carried away.

"We’ll just try and take every game as it comes, and address games in cycles, see what’s realistic,” said Daniels, inset, who works in football across the Pennines during the day.

"We can’t just think every game is winnable without addressing what needs to happen. We’ll look to where we can be most aggressive and where we need to tweak things.