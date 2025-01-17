INJURY-hit Bradford City striker Andy Cook has been handed a morale-boosting fillip after scooping the prize for the EFL League Two goal of the month in December.

Cook has been recognised for his stunning long-distance Boxing Day strike in the 2-1 win against Port Vale on Valley Parade.

Unfortunately, the talismanic forward’s season turned for the worst on New Year’s Day when he damaged cruciate ligaments at Barrow to rule him out for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.

On the award, a crumb of comfort amid a difficult time, Cook said: “Obviously, I am delighted to win the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month for December for my first goal against Port Vale.

Bradford City striker Andy Cook, pictured with his December award.

"To score in front of our brilliant home fans is special, but to strike the ball like that on my weak foot from a good 30 yards out made it even sweeter, it will certainly be a strike that I remember for a long time.

"I felt like I was on great form and scored my 100th EFL goal in the same game, but unfortunately my season has been cut short, so I can’t add to my tally.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me, it has given me a well-timed boost as I begin the road to recovery.

"I will be working as hard as possible to come back stronger, hopefully in a league above!”