The 32-year-old suffered a serious injury in a game against Manchester City in April 2022, which proved to be his last as a player. He had suffered a femoral fracture and did not feature again that season, nor did he make an appearance during the following campaign.

Signed from Brentford in 2015, he endeared himself to the Leeds faithful with his versatility and tenacious nature, as well as his knack for popping up with important goals.

Leeds United stalwart Stuart Dallas has been forced to retire from playing by injury. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

He flourished under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa and was a key figure for the Whites as they secured a top-half finish in 2021 following promotion to the Premier League.

Below are a selection of X posts shared by Leeds fans following his retirement.

@LDKRZ said: “Pain. Expected but pain. Hopefully we find an internal role for him soon.”

@RyanHLUFC said: "Been coming for a while, just wish he had one last game in him before the end of the season.”

@mawson___ said: “Beyond gutted. Proper hero.”

@karlleeds89 said: “Gutted! The fight this nab put in for our club, for our badge, was a privilege to watch.”

@joshua12lomax said: “Absolutely gutted, a true club legend. Such a shame it’s ended this way.”

@JoanneGomersall said: “So sad! Such a legend for the club. Wish him nothing but the best for his future away from the pitch.”

@jacoblufc91 said: “Three years to the day that he scored the late winner against Man City, how very poetic.”