'Stunted' Bradford City 'overthought' things insists Graham Alexander after winless League Two run extends to five games

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander felt his side paid the price for a stunted performance where they ‘overthought’ things in a 1-1 League Two home draw with Barrow as the Bantams’ winless league sequence extended to five matches on a frustrating night.

The visitors, out of form themselves, took the lead on 57 minutes through one-time Leeds United player Robbie Gotts.

For the umpteenth time, top-scorer Andy Cook rescued City and fired a 79th-minute leveller, but his fifth booking of the season means he will now miss Saturday’s game at Crewe.

On his side’s display, Alexander, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, said: "I think it was stunted. It was a little bit slow and I thought we were seeing something and then not sure about whether we should do it or not and then turn it down and look for something else.

"It just seemed to be like that.

"A couple of our players were unsure in their positions. We are bringing players back into the team and squad for the first time in a while and also because of us not knowing about Byrner’s (Niall Byrne) appeal (against a red card) , we did not know whether he could play or not, we couldn’t work on the team.

"We had to pause that sort of thing, but even then, we have players who I believe know how we want to play and speed we want to play at.

"We overthought things instead of committing to it.

"It was hard to get a tempo going as the whistle was getting blown quite a lot. I am seeing a different game in England at the moment…

"But we could have definitely done things quicker and been more assertive. We conceded a really poor goal; we were all there ready to defend the cross. We don’t and put ourselves under pressure.

"Fair play to the players. They dug themselves out of it and the subs made an impact, certainly Bobby (Pointon) and we got a really good goal from it.