Sunderland have confirmed the release of former Hull City midfielder Corry Evans.

The 33-year-old looks set to join the free agent market after it was confirmed his three-year association with the Black Cats is coming to an end. He has made 67 appearances for the club but will depart upon the expiry of his contract.

A product of Manchester United’s academy, Evans is a familiar face in Yorkshire having made nearly 100 appearances over two spells with Hull. He first joined the Tigers on loan from Manchester United before his move was made permanent.

In a statement, Sunderland said: “After a moving to the Stadium of Light in July 2021 and making 67 appearances in red and white, Corry Evans will leave the club this summer.

Corry Evans made 97 appearances for Hull City. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

“The midfielder captained Sunderland throughout an unforgettable run at the end of the 2021-22 season, which culminated in victory at Wembley Stadium and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

“A popular figure within the dressing room and on the terraces, Evans bids farewell having played an important role in the club’s progression throughout the past three seasons.”