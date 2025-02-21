When it comes to injuries, Ruben Selles believes Hull City have entered a new phase of “the process". Now the challenge is to show their away form has not.

With Charlie Hughes and Fin Burns available for Saturday's 12.30pm kick-off at Sunderland, Selles believes the Tigers are through the initial teething process he always predicting when he came in as the new coach.

But with another away game in Cardiff on Tuesday, Hull must reassure themselves their form on the road has not also taken a turn.

It is what is keeping them competitive in the Championship relegation battle, their dire home form the reason they are in it.

BACK IN TRAINING: Hull City's Charlie Hughes (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Burnley and Sunderland, fourth and third respectively in the home form table Hull are bottom of, were always going to test that, but it was less the result, more the poor start to the 2-0 loss at Turf Moor which was alarming. Selles hopes that can be put to bed at the Stadium of Light.

"The first 30 minutes against Burnley was not what we have been away from home," stressed Selles. "If you analyse our games from the Blackburn game, we have been competitive.

"Those 30 minutes we have not and I think it was an exception."

Extra bodies will help, but as well as defensive players Hughes and Burns were doing when they got injured having taken time to bed in, finding a space for them may not be straight-forward.

FIT AGAIN: Finley Burns (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"Both of them got injuries when they were consistently playing for us so it's always good to have that kind of player back," said Selles. “It gives us more options.

"I will not make decisions with the midweek game in my mind, I will make decisions to try to win the game on Saturday.

"Sometimes when you change manager and the way you play and train, you pick up injuries.

"I think the team is now fully adapted to what we want, our methodology, our training, and the players are there. Part of the process has passed.

"Hopefully we can keep the same level of availability for the rest of the season.

Kasey Palmer made a "partial" return to training this week after an ankle injury, and will aim to put himself in contention for the March 4 visit of Plymouth Argyle.

Liam Miller and Mohamed Belloumi will not play again this season after anterior cruciate ligament injuries but Dogukan Sinik was also involved in training this week having not played all season due to various injuries.