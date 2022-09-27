At the other end of the table, the portents don't look good for struggling Harrogate Town, according to the experts.

The latest round of action saw Rovers, after a worrying run of three successive defeats, get back on track with a much-needed 4-1 home victory over Crawley Town.

Experts at FiveThirtyEight currently predict that Gary McSheffrey's side will finish in sixth spot with 74 points with a 34 per cent of being promoted through the play-offs and a 27 per cent chance of promotion.

George Miller converts from the penalty spot for Doncaster Rovers against Crawley. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The super-computer number-crunchers are predicting that the Bantams will finish one place below Rovers in the final play-off spot in seventh, with 70 points.City scored a last-gasp equaliser against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. It extended their unbeaten sequence at league level to six matches.

It is predicted, according to the latest data, that City will total 70 points. They are given a 29 per cent chance of promotion through the play-offs and a 20 per cent chance of promotion.

Meanwhile, it is grim news for Harrogate, who suffered their fifth loss in six winless league matches on Saturday in a 1-0 reverse to Stevenage. They welcome Bradford on Saturday.

It is being predicted that Harrogate will finish the season in the second relegation slot, as it stands, with 47 points - just below Crawley and Rochdale - with Hartlepool predicted to finish bottom.

Vadaine Oliver, who opened his account for Bradford City against AFC Wimbledon in stoppage time on Saturday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images