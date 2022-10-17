Oliver Norwood rescued a point for Sheffield United against nine-man Blackpool with a late goal deep into stoppage-time as they came from behind to draw 3-3 at Bramall Lane.

James McAtee put the Blades ahead eight minutes in and Iliman Ndiaye doubled the lead before a Jerry Yates double brought the Tangerines level just before half-time.

Kenny Dougall turned the game around to put Blackpool in front straight after the break, but the mood quickly soured for the Tangerines when they were reduced to nine men after both Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson were sent off within minutes of each other.

Sheffield were awarded a penalty two minutes from time, but Rhian Brewster hit the post before Norwood found the net in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

More red cards were dished out at the end of the game with Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery both being dismissed.

The draw saw the Blades leapfrogged by Burnley, who hit the top following a comfortable 4-0 win against Swansea.

Vitinho, Jay Rodriguez and Anass Zaroury all scored in the first-half to put the Clarets in the driving seat.

Rodriguez earned his brace after the break and a miserable afternoon for the Swans was complete when Joel Piroe was shown a red card in the 74th minute.

QPR had their five game unbeaten run ended as they were beaten 3-1 by Luton.

Elijah Adebayo put Nathan Jones’ side in front before Jimmy Dunne turned the ball into his own net to double the lead.

The R’s pulled one back through an Ethan Horvath own goal in the 90th minute but Luke Freeman tapped home minutes later to squash any chance of a late comeback.

Blackburn move up into the play-off places after beating struggling Middlesbrough 2-1.

Boro got off to a poor start when Darragh Lenihan put the ball in his own net four minutes in and Sam Gallagher doubled Rovers’ lead.

Duncan Watmore pulled one back for Boro but the defeat sees them drop into the relegation zone in 22nd.

Sunderland earned their first win in five games after coming from behind to beat Wigan 2-1.

Former Black Cat Charlie Wyke put the Latics in front, but Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin both scored for Tony Mowbray’s side to move up to ninth.

Matt Taylor earned his first win as Rotherham boss as they beat Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield 2-1.

Conor Washington put Rotherham ahead, but former Miller Danny Ward quickly levelled minutes later before Georgie Kelly found the eventual winner in the 61st minute.

Matt Phillips and Taylor Gardner-Hickman gave managerless West Brom their second win of the season as they beat Reading 2-0.

Millwall made it back-to-back wins to move up to 10th with a 2-1 win against Bristol City.

Tom Bradshaw put the Lions in front, but the Robins levelled when Shaun Hutchinson scored an own goal before Zian Flemming scored moments later to seal three points.

Stoke jumped six places in the table after goals from Will Smallbone and Tyrese Campbell secured a 2-0 win against Preston, while Victor Gyokeres’ strike was enough for bottom-of-the-table Coventry to beat Cardiff 1-0.

Following Saturday’s games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

