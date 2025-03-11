With the Whites not in action until Sunday (March 9), the Blades and the Clarets had an opportunity to heap pressure on Daniel Farke’s side. Sheffield United edged past Preston North End, led by former Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom, while Burnley completed a 4-0 rout of Luton Town.

Fourth-placed Sunderland also clinched three points, defeating Cardiff City 2-1, and wins for Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion meant the five sides below Leeds had all won.

All eyes diverted to Fratton Park less than 24 hours later but Leeds stumbled. Portsmouth pulled off an upset in front of a lively home crowd, winning 1-0.

The promotion race is shaping up to be a thrilling one and there is also plenty of tension in the play-off chasing pack. Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs yet to abandon their Premier League drams.

Down at the bottom, Hull City are putting up a fight as they look ensure their safety from relegation. Ruben Selles’ men went down to 10 men away at Bristol City but still managed to put a point on the board.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.