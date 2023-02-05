Pep Guardiola lamented a “good opportunity” wasted by his Manchester City side after they failed to make the most of Arsenal’s defeat at Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at Goodison Park in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge but Spurs beat City by the same scoreline on Sunday to leave the gap at the top sitting at five points. It was Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal fired which 10-man Tottenham to a 1-0 win to further dent the champions’ titles hopes.

Kane slotted home after quarter of an hour to break the deadlock and move past Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time leading marksman, having gone level with the late forward against Fulham two weeks ago.

Guardiola reflected: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.

"It was good, we created chances and it was difficult. Most of the time to come here, we are not able to win the game - it is not easy to play them and these type of games we have to try and do the situation. The intention is there."

He added: “It is football, they [Arsenal] drop and there was a good opportunity but we knew how difficult it was in this stadium."

Elsewhere on Sunday, Leeds United were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest to increase the pressure on manager Jesse Marsch as the Whites now sit level on points with Everton in 18th place.

Following the latest round of Premier League action, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May...

