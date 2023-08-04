All Sections
Supercomputer predicts Championship finishes for Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United

Championship action is back in Yorkshire.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:49 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 17:50 BST

The 2023/24 campaign begins in South Yorkshire tonight (August 5), where Sheffield Wednesday will host second tier newbies Southampton. A further eight fixtures will take place tomorrow (August 5) before Leeds United, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Sunderland begin their seasons on Sunday (August 6).

The Championship is rarely dull but nearly always difficult to predict. There looks set to be tense battles both at the top and bottom of the division – but who will be celebrating at the end of the seaosn?

A BonusCodeBets supercomputer has developed a predicted Championship table – here is where it has predicted each club will finish.

Here is how a supercomputer expects the Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts Championship table

Here is how a supercomputer expects the Championship table to look. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 6/4

2. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Relegation odds: 6/4 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 15/8

3. 23. Rotherham United

Relegation odds: 15/8 Photo: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 3/1

4. 22. Birmingham City

Relegation odds: 3/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

