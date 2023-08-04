The 2023/24 campaign begins in South Yorkshire tonight (August 5), where Sheffield Wednesday will host second tier newbies Southampton . A further eight fixtures will take place tomorrow (August 5) before Leeds United , Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Sunderland begin their seasons on Sunday (August 6).

The Championship is rarely dull but nearly always difficult to predict. There looks set to be tense battles both at the top and bottom of the division – but who will be celebrating at the end of the seaosn?