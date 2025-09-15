Supercomputer predicts Championship table after Sheffield United decision and Hull City, Middlesbrough & Leicester City results

Published 15th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted how the likes of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Hull City will fare this season.

Each of the Championship’s 24 clubs are now five games into the 2025/26 season and the table is starting to take shape.

There has already been a managerial casualty, with Sheffield United having axed Ruben Selles after appointing him in the summer.

A 5-0 defeat to Ipswich Town proved to the final straw for the Blades, who are expected to restore Chris Wilder to his position in the dugout.

Middlesbrough are flying high at the top of the table, but could not clinch three points against Preston North End at the weekend. The Lilywhites took the lead twice and were pegged back twice, with Sontje Hansen levelling late on in the 2-2 draw.

Hull also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw after visiting Swansea City. Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, saw their woes continue with a 3-0 home defeat to Bristol City.

Elsewhere, Leicester City were held to a draw away at Oxford United and a 1-1 draw played out between Charlton Athletic and Millwall. The result was the same in the battle between Coventry City and Norwich City, with the former having equalised deep into stoppage time through Haji Wright.

Watford were beaten on home turf by Blackburn Rovers, Derby County edged past West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers emerged from a clash with Wrexham as 3-1 winners.

To round off a busy weekend of action in the second tier, Southampton and Portsmouth met in a derby but could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer believes the final Championship table will look after a fresh round of results and the sacking of Selles at Bramall Lane.

A fresh look at how the Opta data experts believe the final Championship table will look.

1. Supercomputer predicts Championship table

Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Expected points: 47.97

2. 24. Sheffield Wednesday

Expected points: 47.97 | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Expected points: 49.42

3. 23. Oxford United

Expected points: 49.42 | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Expected points: 53.53

4. 22. Wrexham

Expected points: 53.53 | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

