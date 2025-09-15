Each of the Championship’s 24 clubs are now five games into the 2025/26 season and the table is starting to take shape.

There has already been a managerial casualty, with Sheffield United having axed Ruben Selles after appointing him in the summer.

Middlesbrough are flying high at the top of the table, but could not clinch three points against Preston North End at the weekend. The Lilywhites took the lead twice and were pegged back twice, with Sontje Hansen levelling late on in the 2-2 draw.

Hull also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw after visiting Swansea City. Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, saw their woes continue with a 3-0 home defeat to Bristol City.

Elsewhere, Leicester City were held to a draw away at Oxford United and a 1-1 draw played out between Charlton Athletic and Millwall. The result was the same in the battle between Coventry City and Norwich City, with the former having equalised deep into stoppage time through Haji Wright.

Watford were beaten on home turf by Blackburn Rovers, Derby County edged past West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers emerged from a clash with Wrexham as 3-1 winners.

To round off a busy weekend of action in the second tier, Southampton and Portsmouth met in a derby but could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer believes the final Championship table will look after a fresh round of results and the sacking of Selles at Bramall Lane.