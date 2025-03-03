Supercomputer predicts Championship table with Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
Opta’s supercomputer has predicted how the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United will fare in the Championship promotion race.

When Junior Firpo headed Leeds into the lead against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, it appeared the club’s scintillating run of wins was set to continue. However, the Baggies had other ideas and levelled through Darnell Furlong.

The equaliser gave Sheffield United the opportunity to close the gap between first and second, which they managed with a 2-1 win away at Queens Park Rangers.

Sunderland also gave their hopes of promotion a boost, edging past Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough secured a 1-0 win over John Eustace’s Derby County and Coventry City saw off Oxford United. The spoils were shared between Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, while Stoke City and Watford could not be separated either.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 41.14

2. 24. Derby County

Expected points: 41.14 Photo: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 42.36

3. 23. Luton Town

Expected points: 42.36 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 42.66

4. 22. Plymouth Argyle

Expected points: 42.66 Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipSunderlandBurnleyOxford UnitedDarnell Furlong
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice