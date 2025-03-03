When Junior Firpo headed Leeds into the lead against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, it appeared the club’s scintillating run of wins was set to continue. However, the Baggies had other ideas and levelled through Darnell Furlong.

The equaliser gave Sheffield United the opportunity to close the gap between first and second, which they managed with a 2-1 win away at Queens Park Rangers.

Sunderland also gave their hopes of promotion a boost, edging past Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough secured a 1-0 win over John Eustace’s Derby County and Coventry City saw off Oxford United. The spoils were shared between Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, while Stoke City and Watford could not be separated either.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.