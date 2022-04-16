Fabio Carvalho’s first-half goal looked to have set Fulham on their way against Wayne Rooney’s Championship strugglers.

But teenager Luke Plange equalised for Derby after the break and Fulham were forced to put celebrations on hold when defender Tosin Adarabioyo’s own goal handed Derby a win, which lifted them off the bottom of the table.

Fulham, bidding to bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt, would have been assured of a top-two finish with victory following Nottingham Forest’s defeat at Luton earlier in the day.

Luton Town boosted their promotion hopes as they leapfrogged fellow hopefuls Forest after a 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road. Kal Naismith scored from the spot eight minutes before the break after Jack Colback’s handball in the area, and the Hatters held on despite Sonny Bradley’s 77th-minute dismissal.

Bournemouth gave further hope to the chasing pack after failing to win for a fourth successive match with a 0-0 draw at home to Middlesbrough. Scott Parker’s side failed to break down play-off chasing Boro, but Huddersfield Town could only cut the gap back to four points after they were held 2-2 at home by QPR in an evening kick-off.

Huddersfield twice lead through Yoann Barbet’s own goal and Harry Toffolo’s header but were pegged back each time as Luke Amos and Ilias Chair were on target for the visitors.

Sheffield United’s play-off hopes were dealt a blow after a shock home defeat to Reading, who gave a major boost to their survival chances. Lucas Joao put Reading into a shock lead after 17 minutes but the Blades appeared to have snatched a late point through Iliman Ndiaye in the 90th minute.

Tom McIntyre went down the other end and earned Reading a vital win to move them nine points clear of danger. Blackburn Rovers failed to capitalise on the Blades’ slip-up after losing at relegation battlers Peterborough.

Rovers were reduced to 10 men when Tayo Edun received his second yellow card after 41 minutes. Ben Brereton-Diaz hammered the 10 men ahead after 77 minutes but Sammie Szmodics levelled six minutes later. Jack Marriot scored the winner three minutes from time but Posh remain nine points adrift of safety.

Following the latest round of results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted what the final table will look like...

1. Peterborough United (24th) Final predicted points: 35.

2. Barnsley (23rd) Final points prediction: 36.

3. Derby County (22nd) Final points prediction: 36.

4. Reading (21st) Final points prediction: 44.