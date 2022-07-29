Supercomputer predicts every Championship result this weekend with Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Sunderland in action

Burnley were one of three sides relegated from the Premier League alongside Norwich City and Watford. Sunderland, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic have moved up a division after being promoted from League One.

The new campaign promises to be an exciting one, with plenty of clubs expected to be in the promotion mix. Before a ball is kicked, two of Yorkshire's second-tier representatives in Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are expected to be in the mix at the top of the table.

The expectations have dwindled at Huddersfield after the departure of Carlos Corberan and key players in Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo.

Rotherham will aim to rid themselves of their yo-yo club tag after being relegated in each of their second-tier seasons under Paul Warne. There has been plenty of change at Hull City this summer and it will be intriguing to see how their campaign plays out.

Ahead of the opening weekend's action, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to give the probable outcome of every match.

We have offered our own predictions as well - how do you see opening weekend of the Championship panning out?

1. Huddersfield Town v Burnley Kick-off: 8pm, Friday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 31%. Away win - 43%. Draw - 26%. Our prediction: Huddersfield 2-2 Burnley.

2. Blackpool v Reading Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 47%. Away win - 27%. Draw - 25%. Our prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Reading.

3. Cardiff City v Norwich City Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 22%. Away win - 53%. Draw - 24%. Our prediction: Cardiff 0-3 Norwich.

4. Rotherham United v Swansea City Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 37%. Away win - 38%. Draw - 26%. Our prediction: Rotherham 1-1 Swansea City.