Boro need to win at Deepdale and hope that Luton or Sheffield United slip up against Reading or Fulham respectively in order to reach the play-offs.

A Luton draw would be enough for Middlesbrough if they picked up maximum points at Preston, given their superior goal difference. A draw for the Blades coupled with a Boro win does not guarantee a play-off spot with both sides very close in terms of goal difference.

One place below Boro, Millwall have a very slight chance of securing a play-off spot. The Lions will be in the play-offs if they win at Bournemouth, Luton lose and Boro fail to win.

For his part, Wilder is not concerning himself with permutations, but the one thing his side can control - events at Deepdale.

Wilder, who welcomes back fit-again Paddy McNair, said: "I am not interested in anybody else. I am really not. What comes of it, 'what time it is', 'let's work it out'. What will be, will be.

"My approach and the coaches and teams' approach really is: 'Can we go and win a game of football'. Possibly right up to the last 10 minutes of a game and then you analyse it as well.

"I cannot control (events elsewhere). Anybody who has tried 'to suck me in' over the last month in terms of 'what's happening at my former club' and 'what happens at Luton and what can happen.'

"It's hypothetical isn't it. It's about what we do on Saturday lunch-time."

Ahead of the final games, date experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Championship table will look...

