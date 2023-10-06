Supercomputer predicts how Championship title race will unfold for Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Middlesbrough ahead of international break
Another international break is approaching and it is becoming clearer who the most serious promotion contenders in the Championship are.
Leicester City have made a stunning start to life back in the second tier, winning nine of their opening 10 league games.
Ipswich Town have also been impressive, using the momentum of their promotion from League One to propel them into second.
There are also various other clubs showing promise, with Daniel Farke’s Leeds United among them.
Based on results so far and using a Python-based match simulator, the BetVictor supercomputer has forecasted the final Championship table.
