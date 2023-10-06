All Sections
Supercomputer predicts how Championship title race will unfold for Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Middlesbrough ahead of international break

Another international break is approaching and it is becoming clearer who the most serious promotion contenders in the Championship are.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:33 BST

Leicester City have made a stunning start to life back in the second tier, winning nine of their opening 10 league games.

Ipswich Town have also been impressive, using the momentum of their promotion from League One to propel them into second.

There are also various other clubs showing promise, with Daniel Farke’s Leeds United among them.

Based on results so far and using a Python-based match simulator, the BetVictor supercomputer has forecasted the final Championship table.

Here is how the Championship table is expected to look when the season ends.

1. Championship table predicted by supercomputer

Here is how the Championship table is expected to look when the season ends. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Average points: 34

2. 24. Sheffield Wednesday

Average points: 34 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Average points: 37

3. 23. Rotherham United

Average points: 37 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Average points: 38

4. 22. Queens Park Rangers

Average points: 38 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

