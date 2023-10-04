Daniel Farke 'proud' to see Leeds United scrap out a win without any champagne football

"Proud" Daniel Farke was pleased to see Leeds United grind out victory over Queens Park Rangers as they bounced back from Saturday's defeat.

It looked like it would be better when Crysencio Summerville converted a lovely Georginio Rutter pass in the ninth minute but the struggling visitors did not crumble and although Leeds dominated the game, they lacked the punch to finish them off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after what had happened at St Mary's, any kind of win would have been good for manager Farke, and one which included a clean sheet even better.

"I'm really happy and told the lads in the dressing room I'm really proud," he reflected.

"You can be in a great spell like we were before Southampton with four clean sheets in a row and six game sunbeaten but it's always the same, when there is one disappointing result, next game is unbelievably difficult because the confidence level is not there like it was before.

"To grind out a result it's never champagne or football fireworks, it's always hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love it when we play opponents off the park like we did against Millwall or Watford in the last home game but this type of game when it's so tough. We had a brilliant start, scored a fantastic goal and should have scored a second with Joel Piroe's header and Cree Summerville's chance but if you don't score the second goal you let them live.

PROUD: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"(Even) without giving a chance away anything can happen because you're just one goal in the lead.

"To bring this tight lead over the line with a clean sheet and to answer a disappointing loss with a win is fantastic and in this type of game you have to be there if you want to celebrate something at the end of the season."

Patrick Bamford's running in behind made a big impact on the game once he was introduced as a 65th-minute substitute, but not on the scoreboard. But even with QPR offering little by way of attacking threat, the later the game ran, the greater the chance of a fluke or a bit of brilliance Leeds might not have time to respond to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You don't score a second goal and the opponent believes perhaps there's a chance, perhaps with a long ball or a set piece," Farke pointed out. "Because you don't score the second goal you get more and more nervous.

"It's football.

"Let's be honest, we’ve still dominated every statistic but there is one scruffy situation in the second half when the ball goes through with a late touch and thank God Illan(Meslier) was in the right position (to deny Lyndon Dykes).

"Otherwise without giving a chance away sometimes you have to return just with a draw. I'm pretty pleased today that we won this game and brought this tight lead over the line."

There was one late moment of controversy which did not impact the scoreline but could have an effect down the line if QPR are unable to lift the suspension on Asmir Begovic, who was sent off for bringing down Bamford in a clear goalscoring position in stoppage time.

The only trouble was, the goalkeeper did not touch Bamford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've had verification from both players that there was no contact," said QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth.

"Patrick's a great lad, he's just jumped out the way and the referee has seen it as he thought he'd caught him.

"Hopefully we may be able to get one overturned, I'll have to speak to the powers that be at QPR to see if we can appeal that because I'm a bit gutted for Asmir, he's been great for me this season."