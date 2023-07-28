Supercomputer predicts how Championship title race will unfold for Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Leicester City, Southampton and West Brom ahead of new season
Squads are now taking shape across the second tier, with deals being struck in the hope that they will aid fights for promotion, consolidation or survival. Last season, the second tier had no shortage of entertainment and fans will be hoping for more of the same this time around.
In order to develop an idea of what the table may look like when the season ends, football statisticians at BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer. It adapts the Monte Carlo method, using a Python-based match simulator to determine potential outcomes.
Here is how the supercomputer thinks the Championship table will look when the 2023/24 season comes to an end.