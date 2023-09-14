Supercomputer predicts how Championship title race will unfold for Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland after deadline day
A fortnight has now passed since the summer transfer window slammed shut and the pause in the season has provided time for reflection.
Some clubs have raced out of the traps in the second tier but the road has been bumpier for others.
Football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer, using a Python-based match simulator to predict what the table will look like at the end of the season.
Here is how the table is expected to look based on the average points accumulated by each club across the simulations.