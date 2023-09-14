Championship football returns this weekend following the international break.

A fortnight has now passed since the summer transfer window slammed shut and the pause in the season has provided time for reflection.

Some clubs have raced out of the traps in the second tier but the road has been bumpier for others.

Football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer, using a Python-based match simulator to predict what the table will look like at the end of the season.

Here is how the table is expected to look based on the average points accumulated by each club across the simulations.

1 . Supercomputer predicts Championship table

2 . 24. Sheffield Wednesday 39 points

3 . 23. Rotherham United 42 points