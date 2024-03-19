Portsmouth sit top of the tree on 83 points, although Derby County are hot on their heels with a tally of 78. Both have seven games left to play and also have contenders behind them to be wary of.

Bolton Wanderers occupy third place, four points behind Derby and and nine adrift of Portsmouth. Behind the Trotters are Peterborough United, who sit on 71 points.

Fifth-placed Barnsley’s promotion hopes were dented at the weekend, when the Reds failed to make dominance pay against a plucky Cheltenham Town. Neill Collins' men had more than enough chances to win the game but had to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw.

The final play-off spot is currently occupied by Oxford United, although the likes of Lincoln City, Stevenage and Blackpool could also finish in the top six.

With the season at a crucial stage, the OLBG supercomputer has been deployed to predict what the final League One table will look like.