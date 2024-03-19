Supercomputer predicts how League One promotion race will unfold for Barnsley, Portsmouth, Derby County, Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers

The League One promotion race is heating up as the end of the 2023/24 campaign draws closer.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Mar 2024, 11:28 GMT

Portsmouth sit top of the tree on 83 points, although Derby County are hot on their heels with a tally of 78. Both have seven games left to play and also have contenders behind them to be wary of.

Bolton Wanderers occupy third place, four points behind Derby and and nine adrift of Portsmouth. Behind the Trotters are Peterborough United, who sit on 71 points.

Fifth-placed Barnsley’s promotion hopes were dented at the weekend, when the Reds failed to make dominance pay against a plucky Cheltenham Town. Neill Collins' men had more than enough chances to win the game but had to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw.

The final play-off spot is currently occupied by Oxford United, although the likes of Lincoln City, Stevenage and Blackpool could also finish in the top six.

With the season at a crucial stage, the OLBG supercomputer has been deployed to predict what the final League One table will look like.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the League One table to look at the end of the season.

1. Supercomputer forecasts final League One table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the League One table to look at the end of the season. Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Points: 24

2. 24. Carlisle United

Points: 24 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Points: 43

3. 23. Port Vale

Points: 43 Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Points: 43

4. 22. Fleetwood Town

Points: 43 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

