Supercomputer predicts how League One promotion race will unfold for Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Bolton ahead of opening day

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are Yorkshire's only two representatives in League One after Rotherham United were promoted and Doncaster Rovers were relegated from the division last term.

The Tykes were relegated from the Championship after a hugely-disappointing season but will be looking to bounce back under new boss Michael Duff.

The Owls reached the League One play-offs last term but were knocked out of the semi-finals by Sunderland, who went on to claim promotion at Wembley.

Barnsley open their season at Plymouth Argyle while Wednesday host Portsmouth as they look to return to the Championship at the second time of asking.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to give every team's probability of winning the league, being promoted and being relegated.

With an explanation of how the model works HERE, here's where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in League One next season...

1. 24th: Morecambe - 46 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 44%. Promotion: <1%. League One title: <1%.

2. 23rd: Exeter City - 50 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 35%. Promotion: 1%. League One title: <1%.

3. 22nd: Accrington Stanley - 50 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 35%. Promotion: 1%. League One title: <1%.

4. 21st: Cambridge United - 50 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 34%. Promotion: 1%. League One title: <1%.