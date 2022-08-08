Supercomputer predicts how League One title race will unfold for Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Barnsley, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth

Joe Ward opened the scoring for Grant McCann’s men, and the hosts refused to look back en route to their second win in as many games at the top of the new campaign.

Elsewhere, Josh Windass’s first-half penalty proved sufficient for Sheffield Wednesday’s first win of the new campaign, with the Owls holding out for a 1-0 win at MK Dons – who were also beaten in the play-offs last season.

Corey Blackett-Taylor’s goal just past the hour-mark was enough as Charlton edged out Derby County at The Valley. Tommy Leigh’s 77th-minute effort helped Accrington win 1-0 at 10-man Shrewsbury.

Marcus Harness and Sam Morsy’s first-half efforts proved enough for Ipswich Town to win on the road at Forest Green Rovers. Josh March netted after the break for the hosts but to no avail, with Ipswich moving up to seventh in the table.

Joe Garner’s goal two minutes from time earned Fleetwood a 2-1 home win over Plymouth. Ryan Hardie’s penalty had Plymouth ahead in the first-half, only for Daniel Batty to equalise just five minutes later.

Luke Thomas handed Barnsley a 1-0 home victory over Cheltenham, with giving Tykes boss Michael Duff success over his former club, while Portsmouth and Lincoln played out a goalless draw.

Following the latest round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to give every team's probability of winning the league, being promoted and being relegated.

With an explanation of how the model works HERE, here's where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in League One this season...

1. 24th: Morecambe - 43 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 54%. Promotion: <1%. League One title: <1%.

2. 23rd: Burton Albion - 45 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 49%. Promotion: <1%. League One title: <1%.

3. 22nd: Port Vale - 49 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 38%. Promotion: 1%. League One title: <1%.

4. 21st: Cheltenham Town - 51 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 33%. Promotion: 2%. League One title: <1%.