Supercomputer predicts how League Two promotion race will unfold for Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Crewe Alexandra, Salford City and Leyton Orient
A supercomputer has predicted how the League Two table will look after 46 games.
Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers have ambitions of being in the promotion mix come the end of the season.
After seven games, the Bantams are one point outside the top seven while Rovers are sixth and one point adrift of the automatic promotion places.
No professional football will be played in England this weekend after it was decided by the Premier League and EFL to postpone games following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The midweek action in the Championship, League One and League Two is set to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday. There has been no update from the governing bodies on what will happen regarding next weekend’s fixtures.
Ahead of the next round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final League Two table will look.
Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.
With seven rounds of League Two action played, here’s who is predicted to win the title, get promoted, reach the play-offs and get relegated after 46 games…
Predicted League Two table
|Team
|Predicted Points
|Salford City
|87
|Leyton Orient
|83
|Mansfield Town
|77
|Doncaster Rovers
|77
|Northampton Town
|75
|Stevenage
|69
|Swindon Town
|69
|Bradford City
|65
|Sutton United
|64
|Crewe Alexandra
|64
|Barrow
|64
|Tranmere Rovers
|64
|Colchester United
|62
|Grimsby Town
|62
|Wimbledon
|59
|Newport County
|59
|Stockport County
|57
|Gillingham
|55
|Carlisle United
|54
|Walsall
|53
|Harrogate Town
|50
|Crawley Town
|50
|Rochdale
|49
|Hartlepool United
|41