Supercomputer predicts how League Two promotion race will unfold for Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Crewe Alexandra, Salford City and Leyton Orient

A supercomputer has predicted how the League Two table will look after 46 games.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 10:36 am
Updated Saturday, 10th September 2022, 11:09 am

Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers have ambitions of being in the promotion mix come the end of the season.

After seven games, the Bantams are one point outside the top seven while Rovers are sixth and one point adrift of the automatic promotion places.

No professional football will be played in England this weekend after it was decided by the Premier League and EFL to postpone games following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Bradford City are one of two Yorkshire clubs, alongside Doncaster Rovers, with their eyes on promotion this season. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

The midweek action in the Championship, League One and League Two is set to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday. There has been no update from the governing bodies on what will happen regarding next weekend’s fixtures.

Ahead of the next round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final League Two table will look.

Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

With seven rounds of League Two action played, here’s who is predicted to win the title, get promoted, reach the play-offs and get relegated after 46 games…

Predicted League Two table

Team Predicted Points
Salford City 87
Leyton Orient 83
Mansfield Town 77
Doncaster Rovers 77
Northampton Town 75
Stevenage 69
Swindon Town 69
Bradford City 65
Sutton United 64
Crewe Alexandra 64
Barrow 64
Tranmere Rovers 64
Colchester United 62
Grimsby Town 62
Wimbledon 59
Newport County 59
Stockport County 57
Gillingham 55
Carlisle United 54
Walsall 53
Harrogate Town 50
Crawley Town 50
Rochdale 49
Hartlepool United 41
