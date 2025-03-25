The fourth tier was mostly unaffected by the international break, meaning 11 fixtures were held on Saturday, March 22. League Two is a division that rarely fails to excite and there were plenty of thrills.

Notts County were also held to a goalless draw, sharing the spoils with Crewe Alexandra, while Chesterfield suffered the same fate at home against Harrogate Town.

Port Vale edged past Morecambe on home turf, Milton Keynes Dons clinched three points away at Cheltenham Town and Carlisle United defeated Bromley.

AFC Wimbledon and Barrow played out a 2-2 draw, while there was goalless draws between Fleetwood Town and Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town and Accrington Stanley.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League Two table will look.