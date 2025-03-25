Supercomputer predicts League Two table with Bradford City, Walsall, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Notts County forecasts

By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 25th Mar 2025, 16:28 BST
Bradford City, Port Vale and Notts County were among the League Two promotion hopefuls in action over the weekend.

The fourth tier was mostly unaffected by the international break, meaning 11 fixtures were held on Saturday, March 22. League Two is a division that rarely fails to excite and there were plenty of thrills.

Bradford welcomed a bumper crowd of 23,381 for their battle with Colchester United and put on a show, cruising to a 4-1 victory. The Bantams are now just one point behind league leaders Walsall, who have stumbled of late and were held to a 0-0 draw at Gillingham.

Notts County were also held to a goalless draw, sharing the spoils with Crewe Alexandra, while Chesterfield suffered the same fate at home against Harrogate Town.

Port Vale edged past Morecambe on home turf, Milton Keynes Dons clinched three points away at Cheltenham Town and Carlisle United defeated Bromley.

AFC Wimbledon and Barrow played out a 2-2 draw, while there was goalless draws between Fleetwood Town and Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town and Accrington Stanley.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League Two table will look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League Two table will look. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Expected points: 39.15

2. 24. Morecambe

Expected points: 39.15 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Expected points: 39.93

3. 23. Carlisle United

Expected points: 39.93 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Expected points: 45.9

4. 22. Tranmere Rovers

Expected points: 45.9 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

News you can trust since 1754
