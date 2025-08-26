Supercomputer predicts Premier League table after Leeds United, Sunderland & Wolves defeats and Burnley boost

Published 26th Aug 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 17:03 BST

Leeds United, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers were among the Premier League clubs beaten at the weekend.

Daniel Farke’s Whites were on a high after overcoming Everton, but were ruthlessly dismantled by Arsenal in a 5-0 drubbing.

Sunderland, meanwhile, came crashing down to earth with a 2-0 loss away at fellow newly-promoted side Burnley.

The division’s newcomers are not the only clubs being tipped for a relegation battle, with Wolves and West Ham also subjects of concern.

Wolves were beaten 1-0 by AFC Bournemouth, while West Ham suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to their London rivals Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Brentford clinched three points at Aston Villa’s expense and Manchester City lost to Tottenham Hotspur.

The spoils were shared between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and there was no winner in the clash between Fulham and Manchester United either.

Everton marked their first competitive fixture at their new stadium with a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion before Liverpool rounded off the weekend with a win at Newcastle United.

Following an action-packed weekend of Premier League football, Plejmo have deployed their supercomputer to predict how the final table will look.

1. Supercomputer predicts Premier League table

Predicted points: 88

2. 1. Liverpool

Predicted points: 88 | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Predicted points: 86

3. 2. Arsenal

Predicted points: 86 | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Predicted points: 68

4. 3. Chelsea

Predicted points: 68 | Julian Finney/Getty Images

