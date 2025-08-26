Daniel Farke’s Whites were on a high after overcoming Everton, but were ruthlessly dismantled by Arsenal in a 5-0 drubbing.

Sunderland, meanwhile, came crashing down to earth with a 2-0 loss away at fellow newly-promoted side Burnley.

The division’s newcomers are not the only clubs being tipped for a relegation battle, with Wolves and West Ham also subjects of concern.

Wolves were beaten 1-0 by AFC Bournemouth, while West Ham suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to their London rivals Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Brentford clinched three points at Aston Villa’s expense and Manchester City lost to Tottenham Hotspur.

The spoils were shared between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and there was no winner in the clash between Fulham and Manchester United either.

Everton marked their first competitive fixture at their new stadium with a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion before Liverpool rounded off the weekend with a win at Newcastle United.

Following an action-packed weekend of Premier League football, Plejmo have deployed their supercomputer to predict how the final table will look.