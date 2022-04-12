The key developments on a tense evening and finely-poised game favoured the Terriers, who took the lead courtesy of a lob just before the hour mark from Jon Russell.

Luton manager Nathan Jones insisted afterwards that Russell's strike was meant as a cross.

Eleven minutes after Russell's intervention, Luton spurned a golden chance to level from the spot when former Terriers target Elijah Adebayo saw his penalty clip the post, with the hosts sealing the win in the 89th minute when substitute Naby Sarr headed home.

Corberan, whose side welcome QPR on Good Friday, said: "I think it was very clear that the game was equal and balanced.

"Defences were strong and the little details were crucial and in our favour. The goal from Russell and the penalty miss were key moments in the game.

"I don't know if Russell was trying to make a cross, but the most difficult thing in football is putting the ball into the back of the net and he did.

"So I don't know if it was lucky or intentional, but the finishing level was amazing."

The Monday evening fixture was the final contest of another busy weekend in the Championship, as sides prepare for a decisive Easter period.

Following the latest round of results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted what the final table will look like...

