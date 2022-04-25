EXPERT PREDICTIONS: The final Championship table has been calculated following the latest round of games. Picture: Getty Images.

Supercomputer predicts very close Championship promotion battle after pivotal results involving Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Millwall

Peterborough United will play in League One next season after all three Championship relegation spots were filled this weekend - but there is plenty at stake at the top end of the table.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:25 pm

Huddersfield Town recorded a 2-1 win over Barnsley on Friday night to seal a play-off spot in a result which sent the Tykes into League One. Jordan Rhodes and Harry Toffolo scored first-half goals to put the Terriers out of sight as Callum Styles added a consolation deep into stoppage time for the visitors.

On Saturday, Nottingham Forest, up to fourth, look virtually assured of a play-off place after winning 1-0 against Peterborough. Second-placed Bournemouth claimed what could be a vital point in dramatic fashion as Dominic Solanke’s stoppage-time penalty earned them a 1-1 draw at home against already-promoted Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 41st goal of the season put the Cottagers – who knew a win would all but confirm them as champions – ahead in the 56th minute before Solanke replied with a spot-kick in the eighth minute of time added on. Bournemouth go two points clear of third-placed Huddersfield, over whom they have two games in hand.

Luton are fifth after being held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool at Kenilworth Road, where Gary Madine’s 55th-minute penalty cancelled out Elijah Adebayo’s early opener. And Sheffield United remain sixth following a 1-0 home win over Cardiff sealed by Iliman Ndiaye’s header.

Three points worse off in seventh are Millwall, who secured a 2-2 draw at Birmingham thanks to a 98th-minute penalty of their own, scored by Benik Afobe. It was a second equaliser for the Lions, with the hosts netting through Juninho Bacuna and then a Lyle Taylor spot-kick after Oliver Burke had levelled.

Middlesbrough’s quest for the play-offs looks all but over after a 1-1 draw at Swansea extended their winless run to five games. Riley McGree’s goal for Boro was quickly cancelled out by Michael Obafemi.

Following the latest results - and ahead of Blackburn Rovers' Lancashire derby against Preston North End - date experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Championship table will look...

1. Barnsley (24th)

Final points prediction: 33.

Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

2. Derby County (23rd)

Final points prediction: 34.

Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

3. Peterborough United (22nd)

Final points prediction: 36.

Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire

4. Reading (21st)

Final points prediction: 43.

Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

