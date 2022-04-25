Huddersfield Town recorded a 2-1 win over Barnsley on Friday night to seal a play-off spot in a result which sent the Tykes into League One. Jordan Rhodes and Harry Toffolo scored first-half goals to put the Terriers out of sight as Callum Styles added a consolation deep into stoppage time for the visitors.

On Saturday, Nottingham Forest, up to fourth, look virtually assured of a play-off place after winning 1-0 against Peterborough. Second-placed Bournemouth claimed what could be a vital point in dramatic fashion as Dominic Solanke’s stoppage-time penalty earned them a 1-1 draw at home against already-promoted Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 41st goal of the season put the Cottagers – who knew a win would all but confirm them as champions – ahead in the 56th minute before Solanke replied with a spot-kick in the eighth minute of time added on. Bournemouth go two points clear of third-placed Huddersfield, over whom they have two games in hand.

Luton are fifth after being held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool at Kenilworth Road, where Gary Madine’s 55th-minute penalty cancelled out Elijah Adebayo’s early opener. And Sheffield United remain sixth following a 1-0 home win over Cardiff sealed by Iliman Ndiaye’s header.

Three points worse off in seventh are Millwall, who secured a 2-2 draw at Birmingham thanks to a 98th-minute penalty of their own, scored by Benik Afobe. It was a second equaliser for the Lions, with the hosts netting through Juninho Bacuna and then a Lyle Taylor spot-kick after Oliver Burke had levelled.

Middlesbrough’s quest for the play-offs looks all but over after a 1-1 draw at Swansea extended their winless run to five games. Riley McGree’s goal for Boro was quickly cancelled out by Michael Obafemi.

Following the latest results - and ahead of Blackburn Rovers' Lancashire derby against Preston North End - date experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Championship table will look...

