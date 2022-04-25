Luke Jephcott put play-off hopefuls Argyle ahead at the DW Stadium before Jack Whatmough rescued a point for Latics 16 minutes from time. Dan Barlaser scored at both ends as second-placed Rotherham produced a 2-1 comeback victory at home to Oxford.

Barlaser slid the ball into his own net after 10 minutes, but Rarmani Edmonds-Green headed the Millers levelled on the stroke of half-time. Rotherham went ahead through a Barlaser penalty midway through the second half and Oxford’s defeat means their play-off hopes are over.

Harry Darling and Daniel Harvie struck as MK Dons beat Morecambe 2-0 at home. The Dons are level on points with Rotherham and three behind Wigan having played a game more than their rivals.

Sunderland thrashed 10-man Cambridge 5-1 to climb into fourth. Ross Stewart opened the scoring from the penalty spot after U’s defender Lloyd Jones had been sent off for a 12th-minute foul on the Scot.

Elliot Embleton doubled the lead before Paul Digby instantly volleyed Cambridge back into the contest. But Stewart soon grabbed his 24th goal of the season and Nathan Broadhead and Danny Batth wrapped up victory in the second half.

Plymouth drop to fifth and Wycombe fill the final play-off spot in sixth after overcoming Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Obita scored Wycombe’s winner after 62 minutes to take them above Wednesday, who drop to seventh. The Owls are a point behind Plymouth and Wycombe but have two games left to play compared to their rivals’ one.

Following the weekend's results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look as the season reaches its climax on Saturday...

