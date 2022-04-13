Millers old-boys George Hirst and Clark Robertson both found the net as Warne’s men missed the chance to climb above second-placed MK Dons.

A frustrated Warne said: “I apologise wholeheartedly. That performance won’t get us to where we want to be.

“I thought we would come here tonight and put a marker down and we haven’t. We think about things all the time. Football is all we think about.

“I don’t know what’s changed. It is the same group of players. I know fans will not be buzzing with that answer. We thought a few players were undercooked in the second half on Saturday, so decided to make changes tonight.

“We’ve conceded five away from home now in two games but to concede off of two set-pieces tonight is unheard of. If the truth be told, we got bullied. They were more aggressive and determined than us. That’s what’s disappointing.”

Following the latest round of results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final League One table will look...

Crewe Alexandra (24th) Final points: 29. - Crewe have already been relegated.

Doncaster Rovers (23rd) Final points: 34. Probability of relegation. 99%.

AFC Wimbledon (22nd) Final points: 40. Probability of relegation. 70%.

Morecambe (22nd) Final points: 41. Probability of relegation. 66%.