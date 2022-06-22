Supercomputer predicts where Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Tranmere Rovers, Swindon Town, Salford City, Mansfield Town and Stockport County are tipped to finish next season

Having gone on sale in mid-April, the early-bird period saw prices frozen from last season at adult prices of £198. The current figure of 14,036 beats City’s previous League Two season-ticket sales record of 13,614, set ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Season tickets remain available to purchase via the club’s official ticketing website. City’s chief executive officer Ryan Sparks, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has so far secured a season ticket ahead of 2022-23 for your magnificent, loyal support - in what are testing times for many people - as we continue to prepare for the coming campaign.

“To have broken our record for season-ticket sales in this division is testament to your brilliant backing, and represents a special achievement for the club, one which we can all be proud of."

Meanwhile, one of Yorkshire's other representatives in the fourth tier, Doncaster Rovers, this week signed former Barnsley, Bradford City and Middlesbrough striker George Miller on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old was released by the Oakwell outfit at the end of last season, having netted 12 goals in 41 appearances while on loan at League Two last season at Walsall. Miller came through the ranks at Bury, scoring 16 goals in 51 appearances following his debut at 18.

Miller, who is the club's second signing of the summer, said: "I’m buzzing, I’ve got settled in nicely and already had chance to meet players and staff which has been great.

"Every week I’ll give it everything, I’ll run my socks off for the team and hopefully top it off with some goals as well."

Ahead of the League Two season, which kicks off on July 30, bookmakers have predicted how every team will fare over the 46-game campaign. Take a look...

