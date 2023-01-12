The Championship returns to action on Saturday with a big Yorkshire derby taking place between Hull City and Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers are 23rd in the table, two points behind Rotherham United in 21st, having played a game fewer than all of the sides around them in the second-tier relegation battle.

Huddersfield take on Hull in East Yorkshire on Saturday with Liam Rosenior’s side seven points clear of the bottom three, with the derby game an opportunity for the Tigers to put distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Rotherham United are just one point clear of safety as they prepare to host Blackburn Rovers at 12.30pm on Saturday. The Millers have bolstered their options for the remainder of the season after signing vastly-experienced central defender Sean Morrison on Tuesday.

The club have also been linked with a loan move for Leeds United youngster Leo Hjelde. The Championship paused last weekend for the third round of the FA Cup and ahead of the resumption of league action, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May...

