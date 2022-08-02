Supercomputer predicts where Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Watford, West Brom, Blackburn Rovers and others will finish in Championship table after opening weekend

The Blades manager only discovered on Thursday that his first signing of the summer, Bosnian centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic, was carrying a suspension for bookings picked up on loan at Bordeaux from Malmo. It was compounded by an "innocuous" knee injury to fellow centre-back Jack Robinson the day before the game, days after Chris Basham had injured his hamstring at Shirecliffe.

On Ahmedhodzic's ban, Heckingbottom said: "Malmo should declare it but we want the player so what do we do? We asked the FA can we push it back, it's not our fault, we got lawyers involved. We asked, they wouldn't do it."

Joao Pedro's goal condemned the Blades to defeat at Vicarage Road, leaving Hull City as the only Yorkshire side to win in the second tier on the opening weekend as they beat Bristol City 2-1 on Saturday thanks to a late goal from Jean Michaël Seri.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Rotherham United claimed a 1-1 draw at home to Swansea City while it was the same scoreline for Middlesbrough in their clash with West Brom at the Riverside Stadium.

On Friday, Huddersfield Town got the 2022-23 campaign underway with a home clash against Burnley as they lost 1-0 to Vincent Kompany's side at the John Smith's Stadium.

Following the first round of action, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to give every team's probability of winning the league, being promoted and being relegated.

With an explanation of how the model works HERE, here's where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in the Championship this season...

