Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England manager dies after battle with cancer

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.

The Swede became the first person not from England to manage the national team when he succeeded Kevin Keegan in 2000. He led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals of two World Cups and a European Championship before resigning in 2006.

His last two tournaments ended in penalty shoot-out defeats to Portugal.

His coaching career was in stark contrast to an undistinguished playing one, leading major clubs such as Benfica (twice), Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio, winning three Portuguese titles, Serie A, three Copa Italias and reaching the finals of the European and UEFA Cups, as well as winning the European Cup Winners' Cup and Super Cup.

SVEN-GORAN ERIKSSON: The former England manager is pictured managing his boyhood team Liverpool during a LFC Foundation charity match between Liverpool FC Legends and AFC Ajax Legends at Anfield on March 23, 2024

After his time managing England he had spells with Manchester City and Leicester City, and managed Mexico, Ivory Coast and Philippines, his final coaching role. He also served as Notts County’s director of football.

In January 2024, Eriksson announced he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. On Monday it was announced he had died surrounded by his family.