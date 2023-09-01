All Sections
Swansea City 'have made a late offer' for Leeds United midfielder as transfer deadline approaches

Swansea City have reportedly made a late offer for Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Sep 2023, 19:05 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 19:05 BST

The 19-year-old is currently on the fringes of the first-team at Elland Road and competition for places in midfield has been intensified by the additions of Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara.

According to The Athletic, Swansea have made a loan offer for the midfielder.

He has already reportedly been the subject of a loan bid from Fleetwood Town, as well as a permanent offer from French outfit Valenciennes.

Swansea City have reportedly made a late offer for Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi. Image: Will Russell/Getty ImagesSwansea City have reportedly made a late offer for Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi. Image: Will Russell/Getty Images
Gyabi joined Leeds last year, making the switch from Manchester City during the same window that Kalvin Phillips went in the opposite direction.

The England under-20 international has made five senior appearances for Leeds, the most recent of which came in the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town.

Leeds have already shown a willingness to loan out young prospects in the current window, having sanctioned temporary moves for the likes of Sam Greenwood and Sonny Perkins.

